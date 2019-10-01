|
In Loving Memory Of
Olivia D. Keener
There is a special angel in Heaven that is a part of me,
It is not where I wanted her to be
but where God wanted her to be.
She was here but just a moment like a nightime shooting star.
And though she is in heaven she isn't very far.
She touched the hearts of many like only an angel can do.
I would've held her every minute if the end I only knew.
So send this special message to Heaven up above,
Please take care of my Angel God and send her all my love.
Missing You Always,
Grammy and Paw Paw
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Oct. 1, 2019