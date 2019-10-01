Resources
More Obituaries for Olivia Keener
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Olivia D. Keener

Send Flowers
Olivia D. Keener Obituary
In Loving Memory Of

Olivia D. Keener

There is a special angel in Heaven that is a part of me,

It is not where I wanted her to be

but where God wanted her to be.

She was here but just a moment like a nightime shooting star.

And though she is in heaven she isn't very far.

She touched the hearts of many like only an angel can do.

I would've held her every minute if the end I only knew.

So send this special message to Heaven up above,

Please take care of my Angel God and send her all my love.

Missing You Always,

Grammy and Paw Paw
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Olivia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.