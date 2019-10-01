|
In Loving Memory Of
Olivia Keener
05/27/1997 - 10/01/2017
You left us broken hearted not knowing what to do,
but now we find comfort in memories of you.
You brought joy and beauty from the moment of
your birth, now in heaven you're and angel just like
you were here on earth.
Remembering you is easy, we do it everyday but
missing you is heartache that never goes away.
We hold you tightly within our hearts and there
you will remain until the joyous day arrives that we
will be together again.
All Our Love Forever,
Mom & Dad
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Oct. 1, 2019