Olivia Keener

05/27/1997 - 10/01/2017

You left us broken hearted not knowing what to do,

but now we find comfort in memories of you.

You brought joy and beauty from the moment of

your birth, now in heaven you're and angel just like

you were here on earth.

Remembering you is easy, we do it everyday but

missing you is heartache that never goes away.

We hold you tightly within our hearts and there

you will remain until the joyous day arrives that we

will be together again.

All Our Love Forever,

Mom & Dad
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Oct. 1, 2019
