Grose Funeral Home, Inc.
358 W. Washington Ave.
Myerstown, PA 17067
717-866-4233
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Grose Funeral Home, Inc.
358 W. Washington Ave.
Myerstown, PA 17067
Memorial service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
7:00 PM
Grose Funeral Home, Inc.
358 W. Washington Ave.
Myerstown, PA 17067
Womelsdorf - Olivia Mae Gingrich, 18, of Womelsdorf, died Wednesday, February 12, 2020.

Born in Lebanon on September 29, 2001, she was a daughter of the late Marvin Fox Gingrich and Susan (Mays) Lee and step daughter of Scott Lee.

Olivia was a senior at Conrad Wiser High School and a member of the National Honor Society. She enjoyed hiking, four wheeling, traveling, and going to the beach. She held a part time job as a cashier at Mike's Pharmacy.

Olivia is also survived by sisters, Morgan Downs and fiance Zach Small, of Palmyra, Lauren wife of Joshua Hull, of Harrisburg, step brother, Justin Lee of Sinking Spring, sister, Melanie Gingrich, of Myerstown and brother, Stuart Gingrich, of Myerstown.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Thomas and Betty Mays, and uncle, Scott Mays.

Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 7 p.m. at Grose Funeral Home, Inc., Myerstown. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Final Services are private.

Published in Lebanon Daily News from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020
