|
|
Ophelia F. "Nancy" Gambler
Lebanon, PA - Ophelia F. "Nancy" Gambler, 87, Lebanon passed away on Monday October 14, 2019. She was the wife of the late John Gambler and the late James Klinger. She was born in Pine Grove on July 19, 1932 a daughter of the late John A. and Katie A. Staller Lengel. She had been employed by the Blyler Offset. Nancy was a member of the Lebanon Historical Society, Schaefferstown Historical Society, Pine Grove Society, Lancaster County Post Card Club. She is survived by a brother: Robert Lengel; sistetrs: Rhea Fetter, Cordelia wife of Earl Schucker, Sr., Aletha wife of Harry Laird. She was preceded in death by a brother: James Lengel. There will be a viewing on Monday at 1:00pm in the Grand View Memorial Park mausoleum with a service to follow at 1:30PM. Interment will be made in the cemetery immediately following the service.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019