|
|
Orville W. Hetrick
Palmyra - Orville W. Hetrick, 94, of Palmyra passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Columbia Cottage.
Born June 13, 1924 in Grantville, he was a son of the late Harry W. and Margaret G. (Cleckner) Hetrick and widower of Frances M. (Hornberger) Hetrick since July 2014. He was also preceded in death by siblings Earl Hetrick, Theodore Hetrick, Mervin Hetrick, Bertha Shiflett, and Verna Hetrick.
Orville was a retired sheet metal worker and previously worked for the H.B. Reese Candy Company; was a self employed roofer, delivered milk for Wengert's dairy, and was a farmer for many years. After retiring, he worked for Penn Hershey Transfer and Weis Markets. A member of Gravel Hill United Methodist Church, the Archie D. Gruber Sunday School Class, and Palmyra American Legion Post #72, he was a U. S. Army veteran of World War II, having served in northern France, Rhineland, and central Europe. He was a life member of the Shellsville VFW #9639, Citizen's Fire Company #1, Palmyra, and was an avid camper and enjoyed hunting.
Surviving are his daughters Shirley Suchy (Gary) of Palmyra, Donna Hetrick (Frank) of Palmyra, Joyce Hetrick (Tom) of Palmyra, Deborah Blouch (Scot) of Harrisburg, and Barbara Heinaman (Jerry) of Lebanon; step sister Pauline Koons; 12 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Friday, May 3, 2019 at his church, 131 Gravel Hill Road, Palmyra, preceded by a viewing from 9:30 AM. Interment in the adjoining Gravel Hill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Gravel Hill United Methodist Church, 131 Gravel Hill Road, Palmyra, PA 17078 or Hospice For All Seasons, 280 South Hill Drive, Grantville, PA 17028.
Condolences may be shared at BuseFuneralHome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on May 2, 2019