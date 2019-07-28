Services
Porterfield-Scheid Funeral Director & Cremation Services Ltd
890 Isabel Drive
Lebanon, PA 17042
(717) 272-4634
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Porterfield-Scheid Funeral Director & Cremation Services Ltd
890 Isabel Drive
Lebanon, PA 17042
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Gundrum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia A. Gundrum


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia A. Gundrum Obituary
Patricia A. Gundrum, 87, of Lebanon, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019 at her residence. She was the wife of the late Paul Gundrum who passed away April 6, 2019. Pat was born in Lebanon on March 17, 1932, daughter of the late Francis T. and Kathryn Schauer Monahan.

She was the retired cafeteria manager for the Lebanon School District. She was a 1949 graduate of Lebanon High School. She was a member of St. James Lutheran Church, Lebanon. Pat enjoyed Polka and card games. She was a member of Lebanon Polka Pals.

Pat is survived by her son Paul F. Gundrum of Palmyra, her daughters Sharon L., wife of Scott Garland of Fair Chance, Carol., wife of Mark Wisniewski of Bristol, VA, grandchildren Elliott and Ethan Galand, Patrick and Sara Gundrum, and her sister Sandra M., wife of William Ursprung of Campbelltown.

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Pat's funeral service Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM from Porterfield-Scheid Funeral Directors $ Cremation Services, Ltd., 890 Isabel Dr., Lebanon. Interment will be made in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.

For further information please call 717-272-4634 or to share online condolences visit

www.porterfieldscheidfh.com

Porterfield-Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, Ltd., Lebanon, PA.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now