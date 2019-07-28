|
|
Patricia A. Gundrum, 87, of Lebanon, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019 at her residence. She was the wife of the late Paul Gundrum who passed away April 6, 2019. Pat was born in Lebanon on March 17, 1932, daughter of the late Francis T. and Kathryn Schauer Monahan.
She was the retired cafeteria manager for the Lebanon School District. She was a 1949 graduate of Lebanon High School. She was a member of St. James Lutheran Church, Lebanon. Pat enjoyed Polka and card games. She was a member of Lebanon Polka Pals.
Pat is survived by her son Paul F. Gundrum of Palmyra, her daughters Sharon L., wife of Scott Garland of Fair Chance, Carol., wife of Mark Wisniewski of Bristol, VA, grandchildren Elliott and Ethan Galand, Patrick and Sara Gundrum, and her sister Sandra M., wife of William Ursprung of Campbelltown.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Pat's funeral service Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM from Porterfield-Scheid Funeral Directors $ Cremation Services, Ltd., 890 Isabel Dr., Lebanon. Interment will be made in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
For further information please call 717-272-4634 or to share online condolences visit
www.porterfieldscheidfh.com
Porterfield-Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, Ltd., Lebanon, PA.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on July 28, 2019