Patricia A. Keller

Patricia A. Keller Obituary
Elizabethtown - Patricia A. Keller, 73, passed from this life on earth on April 14, 2020 to her home in heaven to spend eternity with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Surviving are her husband of 54 years Marlin Keller; children Susan Hess, Brian Keller, and Jenny Hurst; grandchildren Brayden, Tate, Mattea, Mallory, Aubrey, Carrie, Kai and Brody.

For complete obituary, service updates and to share condolences visit BuseFuneralHome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020
