Patricia A. Keller
Patricia A. Keller

Elizabethtown - Patricia A. Keller, 73, passed from this life on earth on April 14, 2020 to her home in heaven to spend eternity with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Surviving are her husband of 54 years Marlin Keller; children Susan Hess, Brian Keller, and Jenny Hurst; grandchildren Brayden, Tate, Mattea, Mallory, Aubrey, Carrie, Kai and Brody.

A memorial service will be held 10:00 AM Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Road, Lancaster, PA 17601.

For complete obituary and to share condolences visit BuseFuneralHome.com






Published in Lebanon Daily News from Oct. 6 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Calvary Church
