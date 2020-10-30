1/1
Patricia A. Marks
Lebanon - Patricia A. Marks, 77, of Lebanon died October 28, 2020. Born November 6, 1942 in Grantville she was a daughter of the late Clarence & Margaret (Maulfair) Hostetter. She was the loving wife of Harry A. Marks for 58 years. Pat was a graduate of Annville Cleona High School Class of 1961. She was a member of Zion EC Church in Myerstown for 31 years and a member of 1st EC Church of Lebanon. She taught Sunday school & bible school for 28 years. She enjoyed bible study with her friends in Myerstown. Pat was a homemaker most of her life and always had a garden and spent the summers canning & freezing. She enjoyed making apple & cherry pies and having ice cream parties for family and friends. Pat always had a zest for life, positive attitude & kept strong spirit even through her challenging health struggles. In addition to her husband she is survived by a son Allen G. Marks and a daughter Melissa A., wife of Curtis Roy, sisters; Nancy Gingrich, Arlene Wise, Sandra Coakley, brothers; Leon Hostetter husband of Brenda, Steve Hostetter, Glenn Hostetter husband of Dawn, Brian Hostetter husband of Sharon & numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by brothers; Jerry Maulfair, Jeffrey Hostetter & Kenneth Hostetter. A viewing will be held Wednesday November 4, 2020 at the Rohland Funeral Home 508 Cumberland St Lebanon PA from 10-11:00a, with the funeral service at 11:00am, followed by an interment at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make memoriam contributions to St. Jude's Children Hospital. rohlandfh.com






Published in Lebanon Daily News from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Rohland Funeral Home, Inc.
508 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
7172726673
