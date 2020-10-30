Patricia A. Marks
Lebanon - Patricia A. Marks, 77, of Lebanon died October 28, 2020. Born November 6, 1942 in Grantville she was a daughter of the late Clarence & Margaret (Maulfair) Hostetter. She was the loving wife of Harry A. Marks for 58 years. Pat was a graduate of Annville Cleona High School Class of 1961. She was a member of Zion EC Church in Myerstown for 31 years and a member of 1st EC Church of Lebanon. She taught Sunday school & bible school for 28 years. She enjoyed bible study with her friends in Myerstown. Pat was a homemaker most of her life and always had a garden and spent the summers canning & freezing. She enjoyed making apple & cherry pies and having ice cream parties for family and friends. Pat always had a zest for life, positive attitude & kept strong spirit even through her challenging health struggles. In addition to her husband she is survived by a son Allen G. Marks and a daughter Melissa A., wife of Curtis Roy, sisters; Nancy Gingrich, Arlene Wise, Sandra Coakley, brothers; Leon Hostetter husband of Brenda, Steve Hostetter, Glenn Hostetter husband of Dawn, Brian Hostetter husband of Sharon & numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by brothers; Jerry Maulfair, Jeffrey Hostetter & Kenneth Hostetter. A viewing will be held Wednesday November 4, 2020 at the Rohland Funeral Home 508 Cumberland St Lebanon PA from 10-11:00a, with the funeral service at 11:00am, followed by an interment at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make memoriam contributions to St. Jude's Children Hospital. rohlandfh.com