Patricia A. Rutter
Lebanon - Patricia A. Rutter, 76, of Lebanon, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Jason J. Rutter.
Born in Greenpoint on November 22, 1942, she was the daughter of the late James H. and Jeanette A. Lebo Engle.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Ann Marie Troutman and sister Evelyn Soliday.
Patricia retired from Bayer where she had worked for 26 years. She enjoyed bus trips with the senior center, card club and monthly luncheons with friends.
She is survived by her son James D. and his wife Michelle Rutter of Lebanon and three grandchildren Katlyn, Brooke and Bobby.
There will be no services.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on July 31, 2019