Services
Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory
5 Campmeeting Road
Jonestown, PA 17038
717-865-5215
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Rutter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia A. Rutter


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia A. Rutter Obituary
Patricia A. Rutter

Lebanon - Patricia A. Rutter, 76, of Lebanon, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Jason J. Rutter.

Born in Greenpoint on November 22, 1942, she was the daughter of the late James H. and Jeanette A. Lebo Engle.

She was preceded in death by her daughter Ann Marie Troutman and sister Evelyn Soliday.

Patricia retired from Bayer where she had worked for 26 years. She enjoyed bus trips with the senior center, card club and monthly luncheons with friends.

She is survived by her son James D. and his wife Michelle Rutter of Lebanon and three grandchildren Katlyn, Brooke and Bobby.

There will be no services.

Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, is honored to serve the family.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now