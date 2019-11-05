Services
Patricia A. Schools Obituary
Patricia A. Schools

Annville - Patricia A. Schools, 85, a long time resident of Annville, passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Penn State Health MS Hershey Medical Center. She was the wife of Harry Richard Schools, Sr., who passed away in 2007.

Patricia was born in Annville on June 30, 1934, to the late Galen and Dorothy (Flory) Hartman. She was a 1952 graduate of Annville High School. She was a homemaker and retired from Lebanon Valley College as a secretary at the Career Counseling and Placement Center after 20 years. She was a member of the Annville Church of the Brethren where she was involved with the choir and taught Sunday School. She was very involved with the Annville Council of Churches where served as secretary. She volunteered at the Annville Free Library. She enjoyed Lebanon Valley College basketball, was an avid Phillies fan and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

Surviving are her children, Diane K. Stevens, of Warminster, James A. Schools and his wife Lorrie of Wyalusing; eight grandchildren, Greg, Sarah, Alex, Becca, Colton, Savannah, Jordan, Mitchell; four great grandchildren, Jaya, Dom, Potter, Wyatt; brothers, David W. Hartman (Mary) of Chambersburg, Barry A. Hartman (Nancy) of Cleona, and her sister Gayle R. Hartman of Annville. She was preceded in death by her son, Harry R. Schools, Jr., and her siblings, Lois Burke and Bruce Hartman.

A celebration of life will take place on November 8, 2019, at 3:00 PM from the Annville Church of the Brethren, 495 E. Maple Street, Annville. Interment will be at the convenience of the family. There will be a visitation with the family from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to BELS Scholarship Fund, C/O Dutchmen Education Foundation, 500 S. White Oak Street, Annville, PA 17003.

Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. are in care of the arrangements.

www.kreamerfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
