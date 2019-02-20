Services
Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
618 E. Main Street
Annville, PA 17003
717-867-4811
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
618 E. Main Street
Annville, PA 17003
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
4:00 PM
Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
618 E. Main Street
Annville, PA 17003
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Shank
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia A. Shank


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Patricia A. Shank Obituary
Patricia A. Shank

Lebanon - Patricia A. Shank, 74, of Lebanon died Saturday, February 16, 2019 in her residence. She was the wife of Kenneth L. Shank with whom she would have celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary this November.

Born in Lebanon on August 26, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Robert and

Helen Weidner Eckert. She was a retired manager from the Lebanon High School Cafeteria after 33 years of service, worked for Lebanon County at the court house as a security monitor for over 10 years, and part-time in the Fairview Golf Course Pro Shop.

Pat was a 1962 graduate of Lebanon High School, an active member of St. Stephen's Christian Fellowship Church, Lebanon, enjoyed traveling to New Orleans, Atlantic City, Myrtle Beach, mother and daughter trips, going on cruises, and attending her grandchildren's sporting events.

Surviving in addition to her husband is a son Kenneth M. husband of Connie Shank of Palmyra, a daughter Karin M. wife of Steve Kryak of Oxford, PA, grandchildren Jordyn and Landon Shank, a brother Robert husband of Deb Eckert of Lebanon, a sister Linda wife of Tom Arnold of Coplay, PA, 6 nieces and nephews, and 4 great nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be on Monday, February 25, 2019 at 4:00 PM at the Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory, 618 E. Main Street, Annville. A visitation will be held from 3-4 PM prior to the service. Inurnment will be held at the convenience of the family. Contributions may be made to Jubilee Ministries, 235 S. 12th Street, Lebanon, PA 17042 in Pat's memory.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
Download Now