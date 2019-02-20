|
Patricia A. Shank
Lebanon - Patricia A. Shank, 74, of Lebanon died Saturday, February 16, 2019 in her residence. She was the wife of Kenneth L. Shank with whom she would have celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary this November.
Born in Lebanon on August 26, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Robert and
Helen Weidner Eckert. She was a retired manager from the Lebanon High School Cafeteria after 33 years of service, worked for Lebanon County at the court house as a security monitor for over 10 years, and part-time in the Fairview Golf Course Pro Shop.
Pat was a 1962 graduate of Lebanon High School, an active member of St. Stephen's Christian Fellowship Church, Lebanon, enjoyed traveling to New Orleans, Atlantic City, Myrtle Beach, mother and daughter trips, going on cruises, and attending her grandchildren's sporting events.
Surviving in addition to her husband is a son Kenneth M. husband of Connie Shank of Palmyra, a daughter Karin M. wife of Steve Kryak of Oxford, PA, grandchildren Jordyn and Landon Shank, a brother Robert husband of Deb Eckert of Lebanon, a sister Linda wife of Tom Arnold of Coplay, PA, 6 nieces and nephews, and 4 great nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be on Monday, February 25, 2019 at 4:00 PM at the Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory, 618 E. Main Street, Annville. A visitation will be held from 3-4 PM prior to the service. Inurnment will be held at the convenience of the family. Contributions may be made to Jubilee Ministries, 235 S. 12th Street, Lebanon, PA 17042 in Pat's memory.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Feb. 20, 2019