Patricia A. Uhrich
Harrisburg - Patricia A. Uhrich, 80, of Arden Courts and formerly of Elizabethtown, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020.
Born April 19, 1940 in Lebanon, she was a daughter of the late Hibshman and Helen (Stickler) Smith. Pat was the widow of John Uhrich since 2003 and also preceded in death by brothers Wilbur Smith and Elwood Smith.
Retired from M & M Mars, Inc., Elizabethtown and a member of Dove Christian Fellowship Church, Elizabethtown, she and John were the former owners of the Country Meadows Restaurant in Elizabethtown. She will be remembered for her feisty personality and her lifelong love of butterflies.
Surviving are her sister Evelyn Strohm; brother Gary Smith; sisters in law Florence Smith, Pauline Smith and Maxine Smith; brother in law Marlin Uhrich; and several nieces and nephews.
A service will be announced at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Humanity Gifts Registry, The North American Butterfly Association or Dove Christian Fellowship Church.
