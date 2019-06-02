|
Patricia A. "Pat" Wagner
Lebanon - Patricia A. "Pat" Wagner, 77, of Lebanon passed away on Friday May 24, 2019 at her residence. She was the wife of the late Robert C. Wagner, who passed away in 2007.
Pat was born in Butler, Schuylkill County, on October 2, 1941 to the late Frank and June (Stine) Border. Pat had been a security guard for Capital Security at Bayer Health Care. She was a member of Bunker Hill Evangelical Congregational Church. She was also a member of 5th Ward Athletic Club, Friendship and Bunker Hill Fire Companies, and Retired Steel Workers. During her time with Bunker Hill Fire Company, she was a member of the Fire Police and ran the kitchen for weekly BINGO. She enjoyed traveling with her late husband, going to the Casino, traveling on bus trips, going to lunch, and spending time with her friends.
She is survived by her children John E. Painter and his wife Barbara of Hershey, Robin L. and her husband Keena Wolferd of Jonestown, Angela M. and her husband Omar Terrazas of Fayetteville, and five grandchildren, Ryan and Matthew Painter, Tyler Wolferd, Olivia and Christopher Terrazas. She is also survived by her longtime loving and caring neighbors, Jack and Elaine Wolfe.
A memorial service will be held on Friday June 7, 2019 at 12PM from Bunker Hill ECC, 2208 PA-72 Lebanon, PA 17046. Interment will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. There will be a visitation from 11AM until 12PM at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to, The American Diabetes Foundation, PO Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.
Kreamer and Lum Funeral Home and Crematory are in care of the arrangements.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on June 2, 2019