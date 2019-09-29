Services
Graveside service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Gravel Hill Cemetery
54 Gravel Hill Road
Palmyra, PA
Patricia Ann Williams


1935 - 2019
Patricia Ann Williams Obituary
Patricia Ann Williams

Lancaster - Patricia Ann Williams, 84, of Lancaster, died September 24, 2019 at Hospice and Community Care.

Born in Lancaster on September 9, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Paul E. and Verna E. (Buser) Hershey. Patricia graduated from Palmyra High School, and went on to receive her bachelor's degree and master's degree in Elementary Education from Millersville. Patricia taught physical education at Cornwall High School, and was a classroom teacher at John Beck Elementary. She enjoyed traveling, reading, watching NASCAR, and was a big Penn State fan.

Surviving is her daughter Lynn M. Keifer and fiancé Doug Shelly of East Petersburg; grandchildren Summer (Zachary) Groff, Jessica Doman; great grandchildren Zachary, Carter, Cameron and Luke Groff, Dominic Keenan, and Ryan Doman; brother James (Judy) Hershey, sisters Donna (Paul) Spitler, Barb (James) Britting; several nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, Alli. She was preceded in death by a sister Kay Beine.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 5 at 11 a.m. at Gravel Hill Cemetery, 54 Gravel Hill Road, Palmyra, PA 17078. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Hwy E, Lancaster, PA 17602.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Sept. 29, 2019
