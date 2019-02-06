|
Patricia Cole Ewald
Vernon - Patricia Cole Ewald, 93, died on January 28, 2019 at Vernon Homes, Vernon, VT. Patricia completed her journey into the arms of her departed family and into the presence of the God she always believed she would meet face-to-face.
She was born on September 17, 1925 in Gettysburg, PA to Rev. Charles C. Cole and Kathryn Platt Snyder Cole. She was raised in a series of church parsonages in and around New York City, and in Ocean Grove, NJ. Patricia attended the Scudder School in New York City and received a diploma in business administration in 1942. Her parents sent her two brothers to college, but they did not consider college appropriate for young women. When "women's liberation" flourished, in the 1970s, and 1980s, it empowered her to demonstrate her feisty personality in matters of gender equality. On January 9, 1944 she married U.S. Army Air Corps Capt. George E. Ewald, Jr., whom she had met in the youth group of the Yonkers (NY) Methodist Church of which her father was pastor. George and Pat raised two sons in Cresskill, NJ and the family attended Demarest Methodist Church, Demarest, NJ. The couple lived in Cresskill for 38 years and then moved to Cornwall Manor retirement community, Cornwall, PA in 1990. She moved to Vernon Homes in 2017 to be closer to family. In the Scudder School's yearbook class prediction, Patricia's classmates wrote that she would soon run the New York City office of the Red Cross. They weren't far off. After serving as a secretary and administrative assistant in the Cresskill school system, Patricia joined the staff of New York-based Methodist Board of Missions, later the Board of Global Ministries of the United Methodist Church. She was proud of being asked to spend four months in Nairobi, Kenya, to set up a missionary office there and later displayed souvenirs of the trip in her rooms. She studied for and received certificates in church business administration and church finance administration. Her employment enabled her to exercise her organizational skills, her strong will, and her eagerness to motivate others to achieve what they otherwise might not. Patricia was called to be of service. She was the sort of person others turned to when it was necessary to get something done. She was a Cub Scout den mother, served on church and PTA committees, sang in the church choir, taught Sunday School, hosted Bible study dinners in her home and served as a lay preacher on many occasions. She could be counted on to give a spirited performance in church and community skits and plays. While living at Cornwall, she and her husband were active members of Good Shepherd UMC, Lebanon, PA. At Cornwall Manor, she volunteered in a dozen different roles. In recognition of her contributions, she was presented with Cornwall Manor's annual Founders Day Award in 2005. A lifelong knitter, she made hats, scarves and sweaters for her family and then Raggedy Ann-type dolls for all her grandchildren, including the boys. At Cornwall Manor, she knitted dolls as companions for residents of its nursing home. Aides at Vernon Homes made sure that one of the dolls she had made was always at her side during her last year of life. Patricia enjoyed camping and hiking trips in the Catskills and Adirondacks with her family when her sons were young and tents and tarps were made of canvas. Later, when she and her husband were in their 60s, they adventured on two-week camping trips in Canada, portaging their canoe and gear from one lake to another. George and Pat climbed Mt. Katahdin more times than anyone but George could remember. In the mountains of Maine and along its coast, they collected driftwood and stones and assembled them into objects they sold at Cornwall bazars under the name Mainely Things. They traveled the country in their camper to visit far-flung family members and national parks. Patricia accumulated an impressive number of small bells and invited her visiting grandchildren, grandnieces, and grandnephews to ring "just one." In her later years, she began giving them away. In her final act of service, Patricia donated her body to the Larner College of Medicine at the University of Vermont, in Burlington. She was accepted into college at last. She was predeceased (2004) by her husband, George, and two brothers, Charles C. Cole, Jr., and Daniel P. Cole. She was loved and is missed by her sons, George Ewald, Hopkinton, NH, and Richard Ewald, Westminster West, VT; two daughters-in-law, Gaelen Ewald and Marcie Hammond; one cousin, Bonnie Ayres, of Ocean Grove, NJ, to whom she was a god mother; five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; eight nieces; and 15 grandnephews and grandnieces.
A family celebration of Patricia's life will be held in the summer.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Feb. 6, 2019