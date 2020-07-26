1/1
Patricia H. "Pat" Gebhard
Patricia H. "Pat" Gebhard

Everett - Patricia H. "Pat" Gebhard, 78, formerly of Lebanon, was taken home in the arms of angels to her loving God on Friday, July 24, 2020, at Pennknoll Village in Everett, PA.

Born in Reading on December 23, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Stephen and Pearl Steffey Szilli. Pat's love of nursing caused her to pursue her LPN degree when she was in her 40's. Pat had worked as an LPN at the Gutherie Clinic in Sayre. She especially loved her work as a visiting nurse. She attended the Zion's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Jonestown and was the past president and vice president of the Lickdale PTA. Patricia loved Jesus and angels. Her two favorite holidays were Christmas and Easter. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and her great grandchildren.

She is surivived by her sons John L. Gebhard and his wife Regina and Andrew C. Gebhard and his wife Barbara, all of Lebanon; daughters Cindy L. wife of Roger Mitchell of Montana and Amy Jo wife of Mike Shuey of Westfield; brother Warren Szilli of Mohnton; sister Irene Jasinski of Lebanon; thirteen grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a brother Allen Szilli and sister Darlene Kozlowski.

Funeral services will be on Friday July 31, at 11:00 a.m. from the Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home, Rt. 72 & Camp Meeting Rd. , Jonestown. Burial will be in the Christ Little Tulpehocken Church Cemetery, Bernville. A viewing will take place one hour prior to the service at the funeral home






Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jul. 26 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
July 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory
