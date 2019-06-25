|
|
Patricia M. Bellina
Newmanstown - Patricia M. Bellina, 78, died Monday, June 24, 2019.
She was the wife of Edward Bellina.
Born in Philadelphia on March 9, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Robert J. and Mary G. (Roats) Scott.
In addition to her husband, Patricia is survived by her dog, Precious.
Mass will be celebrated Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 2 p.m. at St. Francis de Sales Church, 321 N. Church St., Robesonia, PA 19551, preceded by a viewing beginning at 1 p.m. Interment will be at Millcreek Memorial Cemetery, Newmanstown.
Grose Funeral Home, Myerstown, is entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on June 25, 2019