Services
Grose Funeral Home, Inc.
358 W. Washington Ave.
Myerstown, PA 17067
717-866-4233
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Bellina
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia M. Bellina

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patricia M. Bellina Obituary
Patricia M. Bellina

Newmanstown - Patricia M. Bellina, 78, died Monday, June 24, 2019.

She was the wife of Edward Bellina.

Born in Philadelphia on March 9, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Robert J. and Mary G. (Roats) Scott.

In addition to her husband, Patricia is survived by her dog, Precious.

Mass will be celebrated Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 2 p.m. at St. Francis de Sales Church, 321 N. Church St., Robesonia, PA 19551, preceded by a viewing beginning at 1 p.m. Interment will be at Millcreek Memorial Cemetery, Newmanstown.

Grose Funeral Home, Myerstown, is entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now