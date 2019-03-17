Services
St Paul the Apostle Church
125 S Spruce St
Annville, PA 17003
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Paul's Catholic Church
125 Spruce St.
Annville, PA
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Paul's Catholic Church
125 Spruce St.
Annville, PA
Patrick J. Stachow Obituary
Patrick J. Stachow

Mooresville - Patrick Joseph Stachow, 57, Mooresville, NC, formerly of Annville, passed away February 26, 2019 after a brief illness. His parents, Professor Frank and Mary H. Stachow, predeceased him.

Patrick moved to Mooresville in 2013 to help care for his ailing aunt. This move was emblematic of his caring, loving spirit and followed several years of assisting his mother so she could remain in her Annville home as she aged.

A 1979 graduate of Annville-Cleona High School, Patrick was a member of District and State Championship cross-country teams, earning more than forty track and cross-country medals.

He received his bachelor's degree from Rochester Institute of Technology. Patrick worked for many years in the manufacturing industry as a paper scientist specializing in the effectiveness of adhesives on labels. He later followed his passion for construction and became an expert drywall finisher.

He is survived by nine siblings, Sr. Mary Ann Stachow, SBS, New Orleans, LA; Elizabeth Guthrie (Robert),, Newport News VA; Frances Seeger (John Mark), Lemoyne PA; Andrew (Miriam), Orlando, FL; David (Renee), Lebanon, PA; Richard (Jan), Brooklyn, NY; Robert (Jane), Arlington, TX; Susan Landersman, Harrisburg, PA; and, Michael, Beaverton, OR. He also is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, cousins and an aunt and uncle.

Visitation will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 9:30 - 10:30 am at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 125 Spruce St. Annville, PA followed by a Mass of Resurrection at 10:30am and burial at Grandview Memorial Cemetery.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Mar. 17, 2019
