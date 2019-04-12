|
Patrick J. Vancho
Reedsville - Patrick J. ("Pat") Vancho, 76, formerly of Lebanon but more recently of Reedsville, passed away at the Lewistown Hospital on Tuesday, April 3, 2019, the day before what would've been his 55th wedding anniversary with his late wife, Judith A. (Imhof) Vancho.
Born March 20, 1943, in Lebanon, Pat was the son of the late Michael and Mary (Obad) Vancho. In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by his older brother and best friend, Michael Vancho.
Pat will be remembered and missed by his children, Brian Vancho and wife, Joli Rose, of New York, and Michele ("Shelly") Foust and husband, Neil, of Centre Hall, siblings Mary Wenger, of Connecticut, and Patricia Land and Vincent Vancho, both from California, and grandchildren, Mitchell and Allison McCardle. Fortunately, most of these individuals did not inherit what Pat lovingly referred to as "The Vancho Curse": his rather large nose. (And if you don't know to what we are referring, you clearly never met Pat!)
Pat attended Lebanon Catholic high school and graduated in 1961. He played defensive back on the school football team. He was a former member of The Blue Rock Sportsmen's Club in Milroy and R Field and Stream of Lebanon. Pat worked as a machinist for over 40 years at Fuller Company in Manheim.
Pat had way too many hobbies to enjoy them all fully. To name a few, he enjoyed hunting, reloading, sporting clays, bow hunting, fishing, boating, painting, drawing, quilting, sewing, cooking, constructing and flying RC airplanes, woodworking, photography, playing guitar, and working on cars - although that last one was more out of necessity than hobby. Additionally, Pat was an avid Jeopardy! fan and could quote any line from the movies "Jaws" or "My Cousin, Vinny" on command. We are confident that, if there were ever a contest to fit the most swear words into a single sentence, he would have placed respectably. He could carry a tune with the best of them and preferred old-school country (John Denver was a favorite). In fact, one of his favorite pastimes was antagonizing his grandchildren by purposely singing the wrong words to songs. He also tried tirelessly to convince his grandchildren that cows were actually deer, but they weren't buying it.
He always tried to make people laugh, at times to the exasperation of his doctors who just wanted a straight answer. He would occasionally over-exaggerate his already-thick PA Dutch accent to elicit a smile ("chust" instead of "just," for example). He pretended as though he knew perfect strangers by pointing to one and saying, "There's THAT guy." (And you were supposed to respond, "Sure looks like him.")
In addition to his family, he leaves behind his beloved 20-year-old tomcat, Popoki.
A memorial service in loving memory of Pat will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at St. Cecilia's Roman Catholic Church at 120 East Lehman Street in Lebanon.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Apr. 12, 2019