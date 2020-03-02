|
|
Patsy L. Baeckert
Lebanon - Patsy L. Baeckert, 80, passed away Friday February 28, 2020. She was the wife of 58 years to Charles A. Baeckert Jr. Patsy was born February 7, 1940, in North Cornwall Township, the daughter of the late Joseph and Sarah Matterness Ream. She was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Lebanon. Patsy enjoyed walking, hiking and the outdoors. She also enjoyed traveling-especially to Acadia National Park in Maine, gardening, and animals. Patsy is survived by her husband Charles, daughter Barbara Baeckert, her brother Robert Ream and several nieces and nephews. Patsy is preceded in death by daughter; Linda Kay Baeckert, brothers; Joseph C. Ream, Richard B. Ream, Edmond Ream, James H. Ream, John E. Ream, Larry G. Ream, and sisters; Elizabeth Hoffman, Luella Kalbach, Anne Moore and Catherine Pyles. A memorial service will be held Friday March 6, 2020 at 11:00 am at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church 723 Lehman St Lebanon PA 17046. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to friendsofacadia.org and the Holy Trinity Church in Lebanon. rohlandfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020