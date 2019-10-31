Services
Grose Funeral Home, Inc.
358 W. Washington Ave.
Myerstown, PA 17067
717-866-4233
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
12:00 AM
Quentin UCC
11 Main St.
Quentin, PA
Viewing
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Quentin UCC
11 Main St.
Quentin, PA
Interment
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Indiantown Gap National Cemetery
Annville, PA
Paul B. Hank


1931 - 2019
Quentin - Paul B. Hank, 88, died Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at his residence.

He was the husband of Barbara A. (Kreiser) Hank, to whom he was married 60 years on June 22, 2019.

Born in Columbia, PA on July 21, 1931, he was the son of the late Joseph E. and Marguerite (Hoffman) Hank.

A member of Quentin UCC, Paul served in the US Army during the Korean War. He was employed at Manheim Asbestos. Paul was a member of the Lebanon County Fire Police, Quentin Fire Company, Mount Lebanon Lodge No. 226, and enjoyed woodworking and bowling.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Jodi Hank, of Lebanon; sons, Paul B., Jr., husband of Lori Hank, of Brandon, FL, Brian Hank, of Lebanon; grandchildren, Nathan, Kenny, Nicole, Mikaela, and Hunter; great-grandchildren, Weston, Evan, Ava, Braden, and Riley; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a great-granddaughter, Riley; sister, Mary Tracey; and brothers, Jacob and Joseph Hank.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Quentin UCC, 11 Main St., Quentin, preceded by a viewing beginning at 10 a.m. Interment with military honors will be Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Quentin UCC, PO Box 1138, Quentin, PA 17083.

Grose Funeral Home, Myerstown, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Published in Lebanon Daily News from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
