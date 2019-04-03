|
|
Paul C. George
Lebanon - Paul C. George, 75, of Lebanon, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, at the Lebanon Valley Home, Annville. He was the husband of Betty A. Fultz George. On September 6th, they would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.
Born in Reistville on December 31, 1943, he was the son of the late Clinton and Verna Thierwechter George. Paul had worked as a welder at Cleaver Brooks, then he worked with Herr Industries until his retirement. He attended the God's Missionary Church, Lebanon. Paul served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Conflict.
In addition to his wife he is survived by his son Ryan P. and his wife Amy George of Lemoyne; daughters Dana M. wife of Tom Eberly of Lebanon and Ginger K. wife of Michael Doster of Cleona; sisters Irene wife of Kenneth Miller of Grantville and Cathy wife of Gary Masemore of Annville; grandchildren Tyler Hain, Brandon, Justin and Cody Eberly and sisters-in-law Penny George of Fredericksburg and Rose George of Lebanon.
He was preceded in death by a grandson Austin Hain and brothers Robert and Glenn George.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019, at 12 noon at the God's Missionary Church, 2127 Hill St., Lebanon. There will be no viewing, but a visitation will be held on Thursday evening from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Rt. 72 & Camp Meeting Rd., Jonestown and one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Inurnment, with military honors, will be held on Friday at 10:00 a.m. at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. The procession will be leaving the funeral home at 9:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
The family would like to express their deep gratitude for the kind and compassionate care that was given to Paul by the staff of the Lebanon Valley Home.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Apr. 3, 2019