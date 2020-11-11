1/1
Paul C. Kohr
Paul C. Kohr

Lebanon - Paul C. Kohr, 95, of Lebanon died Sunday, November 8, 2020 in the Lebanon VA Medical Center. He was the husband of Phyllis Berry Kohr with whom he celebrated 43 years of marriage.

Born in Greenpoint on January 6, 1925, he was the son of the late Irvin and Ellen Zechman Kohr. He worked as a nursing assistant at the Lebanon VA Medical Center for 32 years and then worked 14 years at the Manheim Auto Auction.

Paul was a US Army Veteran of WW II having been wounded in the Battle of the Bulge and received the Purple Heart. He was a member of Sattazahn's Lutheran Church, Dutch Region of the Antique Automobile Club of America, Pennsylvania Dutch Automobile Club, Edison Region Antique Car Club of Ft. Myers, FL, life member of the Disabled American Veterans, and the VFW, and the Isaac Walton League. He was involved with the 66th Army reunions and the Civil Air Patrol. Paul also coached the Optimist Club league.

Surviving in addition to his wife is a daughter Carol Ann wife of Thomas Scaricaciotttoli of Greenpoint, a granddaughter Danielle Henry of Illinois, and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by four brothers Clayton, Monroe, Steven, and Earnest Kohr, and three sisters Esther Moyer, Eva Kreiser, and Daisy Fake.

Graveside services and interment will be held on Friday at 2:00 PM at Sattazahn's Lutheran Church Cemetery, 185 Green Point School Road, Jonestown, PA 17038. Please follow CDC guideline for wearing masks. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the charity of your choice in his memory.

Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory, Annville is handling the arrangements.








Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
618 E. Main Street
Annville, PA 17003
717-867-4811
Memories & Condolences
November 11, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Kreamer Funeral Home
