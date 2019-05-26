|
|
Paul D. Rittle
Lebanon - Paul D. Rittle, 83, of Lebanon died Wednesday, May 22, 2019 in his residence. He was the husband of Mildred M. Lowry Rittle with whom he celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary.
Born in Mt. Zion on May 9, 1936, he was the son of the late Earl and Carrie Weidman Rittle. He was a truck driver for 55 years retiring from Yellow Freight, Lancaster. He also drove for Interstate Dress Carriers of Myerstown, Jones Motors of Lebanon, New Penn Motor Express of Lebanon, McClean Trucking of Lebanon and Watkins Trucking of Middletown.
Paul served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was a former member of First Evangelical Congregational Church, Lebanon. He was a member of Mt. Olivet Lodge #704, F.&A.M., Royal and Select Master Masons Lebanon Council No. 27, Weidle Royal Arch Chapter No. 197, Hermit Commandery No. 24, Tall Cedars Quittapahilla Forest No. 25, and Teamsters Local 429 and 771. He was also a life time member of the Ebenezer Fire Company.
Surviving is a daughter Beth Ann wife of Robert L. Hoch of Lebanon, granddaughter Ari Ann Hoch and Alfredo Hernandez-Peters of Annville, great granddaughter Areli Ann Hernandez-Hoch of Annville, daughter Lou Ann Rittle of Jonestown, granddaughter Tara Ann wife of Derek Weaver of Lebanon, and great grandsons Pierce, Parker, and Pryce Weaver, a sister Martha Hippert of Richland and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 11:30 AM at the Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory, 618 E. Main Street, Annville. Inurnment will be with military honors in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Tuesday from 10:30-11:30 AM prior to the service. A Masonic service will be held at 10:15 AM on Tuesday.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on May 26, 2019