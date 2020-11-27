Paul E. GarrisonLebanon - Paul E. Garrison, 90, died Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at UPMC Pinnacle West Shore, Mechanicsburg.He was the husband of Helen M. (Henry) Garrison, who died July 4, 2020.Born in Freeland, PA on November 8, 1930, he was the son of the late Theodore and Emma (Tully) Garrison.Paul was a member of Mary Gate of Heaven Catholic Church, Myerstown. He was employed as an account representative at Weyerhaeuser, Barrington, NJ.He is survived by a daughter, Lisa Garrison; son, David, husband of Donna Garrison; and a grandson, Brendon. Paul was preceded in death by a grandson, David F. Garrison; and a brother, Theodore Garrison, Jr.Services and interment will be private at the convenience of the family.Memorial contributions may be made to Cedar Haven, 590 S. 5th Ave., Lebanon, PA 17042.Grose Funeral Home, Myerstown, has been entrusted with the arrangements.