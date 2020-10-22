Paul G. Crum, Sr.Lebanon - Paul G. Crum, Sr., 92, of Lebanon, formerly of Cleona, died Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at StoneRidge Towne Center. He was the husband of the late Virginia I. (Bauserman) Crum.Born in Linglestown on September 20, 1928, he was the son of the late C. Ross Crum, Sr. and Sara G. (Zimmerman) Crum. Paul retired as a Warehouse Manager from the Coca Cola Bottling Company. He was a life member of Glenn Lebanon Fire Company, and a life member of what was the former Camp Curtin Hose Company in Harrisburg. Paul enjoyed watching sports, especially baseball, and he loved fishing with his family at their cottage built in 1948.Surviving is his son Brion W. Crum, husband of Vicki M. of Lebanon, son Paul G. Crum, Jr. of California; grandchildren Michelle, Jennifer, Michael, Rachael, Christopher, Cayla and Kevin; 11 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his oldest son Bradley Lee Crum, and his brothers C. Ross Crum, Jr. and John W. Crum.Services will be held at the convenience of the family.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Glenn Lebanon Fire Company, 42 Glenn Lebanon Dr., Lebanon, PA 17046.