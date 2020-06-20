Paul H. Grill, Jr.
Lebanon - Paul H. Grill, Jr., 75, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at home. He was the husband of Rosemary A. (Dissinger) Grill, his wife of 52 years. Born in Lebanon on May 30, 1945, Paul was a son of the late Paul and Elizabeth (Lerch) Grill.
Paul was a veteran of The United States Air Force. He worked at the Lebanon Steel Foundry and most recently for the New Cumberland Army Depot as a logistics specialist. Paul was a member of the Experimental Aircraft Association and was proud to have built AND flown his own aircraft. He enjoyed building with metal or wood and made countless furniture pieces for friends and family. Paul had a love for college football and Flyers hockey and a special place in his heart for his grandchildren and grand dogs.
In addition to his wife, Paul is survived by two daughters - Melissa A. Quigley and her husband, Patrick, and Kathryn E. Hoeppel and her husband, F. Chad; two granddaughters - Meagan and Sarah Quigley; a brother, John Grill; two sisters - Mary Light and Donna Rettew and her husband, Mike; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two sisters - Cecilia Woefling and Delores Shalters.
Funeral services will be held privately. Interment will be at Grandview Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers donations in Paul's name may be made to the Sechler Family Cancer Center, 844 Tuck Street, Lebanon, PA 17042 or Wellspan Hospice, 1503 Quentin Road, Lebanon, PA 17042. Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. has been entrusted with arrangements. Please share your memories with the family at our online guest book at thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.