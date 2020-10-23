Paul H. Hummer
North Annville Township - Paul H. Hummer, 94, of North Annville Township passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020.
Born April 24, 1926 in Lebanon County, he was a son of the late Chester B. and Lydia E. (Sudbury) Hummer and also preceded in death by stepdaughter Darlene M. Binkley and siblings Phyllis, Anna, Carl and Beatrice.
Retired from Lesher Mack Sales and Service, Lebanon, he attended Jonestown Bible Church and enjoyed woodworking and traveling.
Surviving are his wife of 31 years Alvena M. (Fortna) Hummer; sons Allan R. Hummer (Penny) and Brian K. Hummer (Michelle); stepchildren Marcia L. Speraw (Russ), Raymond C. Miller, Jr. (Linda), Brenda J. Shaver (John) and Dale Kay Eberhardt (Whitney); step son-in-law Ralph Binkley; siblings Edith Kreider, Fern Heisey, Sandy Engle and Robert Hummer; 14 grandchildren; and 23 great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Jonestown Bible Church, 14 Silvertown Road, Jonestown preceded by a visitation from 10:00 AM. Interment in Kauffman's Cemetery, Annville.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Jonestown Bible Church, 14 Silvertown Road, Jonestown, PA 17038.
