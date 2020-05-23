|
|
Paul Kenneth Miller
Palmyra - Paul Kenneth Miller, 88, of Palmyra, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 21, 2020 in the Lebanon VA Medical Center. He was born Monday, July 6, 1931 in Lebanon to the late Clay and Sallie (Kettering) Miller. He was predeceased on his loving wife, Ellen (Schloemer) Miller on Thursday, October 28, 2004.
He served in the US Air Force, was the owner and operator of Miller's Auto Clinic & Radiator Shop, Past Post Commander of Campbelltown American Legion Post 831 and member of Palmyra Sportsmen's Association. He was a talented woodworker and avid hunter and fisherman. His amazing ability to build and fix anything was only second to the size of his heart when it came to his family and friends. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by a daughter, Annalee L. Paul and husband Joseph of MI; a son, D. Paul Miller and wife Patti of Lebanon; a step-daughter, Margaret E. Gross and husband Donald of Lebanon; a step-son, Conrad J. Bolan and wife Gail of Palmyra; 11 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by 3 brothers, Elmer, Harold and Claire Miller.
Please consult the funeral home website for instructions to participate in the online ONLY viewing and funeral service to be held Wednesday, May 27th with Rev Samuel Fry officiating. Private burial will take place in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 25 West Pine Street, Palmyra, PA 17078 has been entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his honor to Lebanon VA Hospice, Attn: Karen Steward, 1700 Lincoln Avenue, Building 1, 4th Floor, Lebanon PA 17042. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.finkenbinderfamily.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from May 23 to May 24, 2020