Paul M. Martin, Sr.



Ephrata - Paul M. Martin, Sr., 89, of Lincoln Christian Home passed away Wednesday October 28, 2020 in the Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital. He was the husband of the late Elizabeth O. Martin. He was born in East Earl on April 10, 1931 a son of the late Samuel M. and Hettie Musser Martin. He was employed as an ABS Representative. Paul was a member of the Fairview Mennonite Church of the Weaverland Conference. Surviving are children: Irvin Martin and wife Wilma Martin Martin, Ickesburg;Edna Martin High wife of Eugene High, Jeromesville, OH; Alvin Martin and wife Nancy Oberholtzer Martin, Nora Springs, IA; Lester Martin and wife Esther Horst Martin, Myerstown; Paul Martin and wife Mary Jane Martin Martin, New Holland; Harold Martin and wife Brenda Martin Martin, Mohnton; Clair Martin and wife Charlene Martin Martin, Manheim; Earl Martin and wife Etta Martin Martin, Owen, WI; 54 grandchildren; 170 great-grandchildren; 1 great great-grandchild; brother: Samuel M. Martin husband of the late Martha Nolt Martin, Gordonville; sisters: Lydia Martin wife of the late Elmer Martin, Myerstown; Margaret Hoover wife of the late Isaac Hoover, Stevens. He is preceded in death by 5 grandsons, 2 great-grandchildren; brother: Alvin Martin; sisters: Minnie Martin, Sarah Nolt, Mary Martin. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday November 4, 2020 at 9:30 am in Martin's Mennonite Church, 765 N. Church Rd., Womelsdorf, PA. Burial in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewing on Tuesday from 2pm to 4 pm and 6 pm to 8 pm at the Fairview Reception Center, 141 Jackson Rd., Myerstown, PA 17067. PLEASE OMIT FLOWERS. Clauser Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.













