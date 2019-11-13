|
Paul "Pete" Rauch
Myerstown - Paul "Pete" Rauch, 86, of Myerstown, died on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at StoneRidge Towne Center. He was born on Sunday, December 18, 1932 to the late Paul A. Rauch and Mary Rauch nee Gundrum in Lebanon. He was a veteran of the Navy in the Korean Conflict. He founded Rauch Real Estate and was in operation for 30 years and also ran Rauch Appraisals. Pete was involved with Rotary, Chamber of Commerce, Kiwanis, Realtors and was on the Board of DDS. He was also a Penn State fan. Surviving are wife Sharon A. Rauch nee McKinney; children Bev Sherick, Douglas P. spouse of Steph Rauch, Brad spouse of Doris Rauch; stepsons Mark spouse of Shannon Schappell, Scott spouse of Kristin Schappell, Steve spouse of Melissa Schappell; 11 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; brother Ken Rauch; sisters Anna Mary Habecker, Dolores Uhler. Visitation will be on Monday, November 18, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00AM at Christman's Funeral Home, Inc., 226 Cumberland Street, Lebanon. Memorial services will be on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Burial will be at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, with full military honors, following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to StoneRidge Town Center Benevolent Fund, 7 West Park Ave., Myerstown, PA 17067. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019