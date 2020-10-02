Paul Steven McGreen
Annville - Paul Steven McGreen, 63, of Annville, passed away on Friday September 25, 2020 at Hospice and Community Care, Mt. Joy. He was the husband of Jodi Lynn (Dechert) McGreen, with whom he celebrated 16 years in marriage.
Paul was born in Washington DC, on March 28, 1957 to the late Thomas Campbell and Clara Marie (Hoffman) McGreen. Paul was a regional sales manager for United Airlines. Paul was a very adventures person. His passion was flying and loved to fly to other countries to learn about their culture. He was always considered the "Tour Guide" wherever we/he went. He was very proud to know that he travelled around the world. He also enjoyed collecting and putting together memorabilia from every location that he travelled too. Something else Paul enjoyed doing was putting together model airplanes and displaying them. He was always interested in thrift shopping and collecting silver. He enjoyed polishing different items and displaying them Enjoyed staying fit, traveling, cars, the beach, and his favorite place he grew fond of was AZ. He enjoyed our time when he lived in AZ. He was a very kind compassionate man that truly adored his son, and his entire family. He will truly be missed by many as he always put a smile on your face.
Surviving in addition to his spouse, Jodi Lynn McGreen is, mother in Law: Patricia Ann Dechert, son, Paul Steven McGreen Jr, friend to Paul Jr: Alexis Levy, sibling: Teresa Marie Muder (McGreen) sisters in Law, Kim Maria Brown (Dechert), Crystal Ann Whorley, Brothers in Law, Michael Brown and Michael Whorley, step daughter, Stacey Caryn Zerphey (Ebersole) step daughter, Nicole Leigh Shiner, step Son in law: Mark Zerphey and friend to Nicole Shiner Jude Kriskovansky , step grandchildren, Brayden James Zerphey and Paityn Leigh Zerphey.
A Balloon Release and Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 3PM at Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 618 E. Main Street, Annville. Interment will be private. There will be a visitation from 1PM-3PM at the funeral home. A walk through with light refreshments will follow at the family's home.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to the Kidney Cancer Association in memory of Paul Steven McGreen at 9450 SW Gemini Drive #38269 Beaverton, Oregon 97008-7105 or by visiting www.kidneycancer.org
, or to the National Cancer Institute. Mail donations to: Director, The National Cancer Institute, Building 31, Room 11A-16, 9000 Rockville Pike, Bethesda, MD 20892. www.kreamerfuneralhome.com