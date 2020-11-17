Paul Walters, Jr.
Lebanon - Paul Walters, Jr., 77, died Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Laurel Center, Hamburg.
He was the husband of Marie (Hunt) Walters, to whom he would have been married 57 years on November 20, 2020.
Born in Morgantown, WV on February 5, 1943, he was the son of the late Michael and Gladys (Buffalo) Stupar.
Paul was a 1962 graduate of Morgantown High School. He owned and operated Battery Warehouse, Inc., located in Wernersville and Lebanon, for 35 years, until he retired in 2015. Paul also worked at Keystone Drug Stores in Lebanon, and Exide Technologies in Reading. He enjoyed spending time with his family, reading the newspaper, watching football and golf, hunting, fishing, birdwatching, traveling and gardening.
In addition to his wife, Paul is survived by a daughter, Christy, wife of Todd Shutter, of Lebanon; grandson, Reed Shutter; granddaughter, Stephanie, wife of Shawn Leibig; great-grandson, Issac Leibig; sister, Regina Snider, of Morgantown, WV; and many nieces and nephews.
Services and inurnment will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Grose Funeral Home, Myerstown, has been entrusted with the arrangements. GroseFH.com