1/1
Paul Walters Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul Walters, Jr.

Lebanon - Paul Walters, Jr., 77, died Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Laurel Center, Hamburg.

He was the husband of Marie (Hunt) Walters, to whom he would have been married 57 years on November 20, 2020.

Born in Morgantown, WV on February 5, 1943, he was the son of the late Michael and Gladys (Buffalo) Stupar.

Paul was a 1962 graduate of Morgantown High School. He owned and operated Battery Warehouse, Inc., located in Wernersville and Lebanon, for 35 years, until he retired in 2015. Paul also worked at Keystone Drug Stores in Lebanon, and Exide Technologies in Reading. He enjoyed spending time with his family, reading the newspaper, watching football and golf, hunting, fishing, birdwatching, traveling and gardening.

In addition to his wife, Paul is survived by a daughter, Christy, wife of Todd Shutter, of Lebanon; grandson, Reed Shutter; granddaughter, Stephanie, wife of Shawn Leibig; great-grandson, Issac Leibig; sister, Regina Snider, of Morgantown, WV; and many nieces and nephews.

Services and inurnment will be private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Grose Funeral Home, Myerstown, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

GroseFH.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Grose Funeral Home, Inc.
358 W. Washington Ave.
Myerstown, PA 17067
717-866-4233
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LDNews.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved