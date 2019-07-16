|
|
Paul William Hibshman
Palmyra - Paul William Hibshman, 84, of Palmyra, died Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Lebanon VA Hospice. He was the husband of the late Marilyn (Buck) Hibshman, who passed away in 2014.
Born in Palmyra on July 1, 1935, he was the son of the late John and Martha (Patches) Hibshman. Paul was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, and retired after 40 years from Hershey Foods. As the defensive coach for midget football in Palmyra (1974-1984) and Northern Lebanon, he was notorious for his winning seasons. He was inducted into the Palmyra Athletic Hall of Fame for being a 4-year starter and captain of championship teams at Palmyra High. A sports fan all his life, he loved watching any Philadelphia team, and was an avid supporter of the Palmyra High School Cougar athletics.
Surviving are children Kay Lucas of Jonestown, PA, Jill Rogers of Prospect Park, PA, and John Hibshman, husband of Donna Anderson of LaCrosse, WI; eight grandchildren; a sister Mildred Spangler and brother John Hibshman. He was preceded in death by a sister Katherine Myers and a brother Harold Hibshman.
Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, 618 E. Main Street, Annville, PA 17003. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Lebanon VA Hospice, 1700 S. Lincoln Avenue, Lebanon, PA 17042.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on July 16, 2019