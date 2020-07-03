1/1
Paulette J. Parker
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Paulette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paulette J. Parker

Ephrata - Paulette J. Parker, 75, of Ephrata, died on June 28, 2020 at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy. Born in Lebanon, she was the daughter of the late Earl and Helen Gibble Weaver. She was the loving wife of Wayne R. Parker for nearly 50 years. She owned and operated her own salon in Easton for many years.

Surviving in addition to her husband Wayne, is a son, Thomas E. husband of Tina Heverling, four step sons, Barry husband of Beth Parker, Bruce husband of Donna Parker, Charles husband of Holly Parker, Richard husband of Patty Parker, 23 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a sister, Bobbi Weaver, and several grandchildren.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Those desiring may send contributions in Paulette's name to the Pet Pantry of Lancaster County, 26 Millersville Rd, Lancaster, PA 17603. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com. Buch Funeral Home Manheim handled the arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jul. 3 to Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved