Paulette J. Parker
Ephrata - Paulette J. Parker, 75, of Ephrata, died on June 28, 2020 at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy. Born in Lebanon, she was the daughter of the late Earl and Helen Gibble Weaver. She was the loving wife of Wayne R. Parker for nearly 50 years. She owned and operated her own salon in Easton for many years.
Surviving in addition to her husband Wayne, is a son, Thomas E. husband of Tina Heverling, four step sons, Barry husband of Beth Parker, Bruce husband of Donna Parker, Charles husband of Holly Parker, Richard husband of Patty Parker, 23 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a sister, Bobbi Weaver, and several grandchildren.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Those desiring may send contributions in Paulette's name to the Pet Pantry of Lancaster County, 26 Millersville Rd, Lancaster, PA 17603.
