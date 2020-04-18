|
|
Pauline Elizabeth Kauffman
Lebanon - Pauline Elizabeth Kauffman, 87, of Lebanon died Thursday, April 16, 2020, in Cornwall Manor. She was the wife of Leon J. Kauffman to whom she was married 62 years.
Born in Lebanon on May 9, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Paul P. and Linda S. Frantz Rittle. Early in her career she was employed as a music teacher at Manheim Central Elementary School and taught piano privately. In 1978 she helped her husband found Kauffman's Animal Health in Lebanon and she continued to be active in the business until last year.
Pauline was a 1949 graduate of Lebanon High School and a 1953 graduate of Lebanon Valley College with a degree in Music Education. She was a member of St. Jacob's Kimmerling's Church, Lebanon, where she served as the church organist for over 50 years, choir director for 62 years, Sunday school treasurer, and a member of the Women's Guild. She was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Chapter 115, Lebanon, serving as its organist, and enjoyed knitting, sewing, and reading.
Surviving in addition to her husband is a daughter Debra E. Kauffman, wife of Howard Horst of Annville, two sons David W., husband of Deborah Kauffman, and Thomas P., husband of Tracy Kauffman, both of Lebanon, seven grandchildren, Lauren Horst, wife of Matthew Becker, Courtney Horst, Kelsy Kauffman, Ryan Kauffman, Mariah Kime, wife of Tyler Kime, Taylor Kauffman, Jenah Kauffman, and one great-granddaughter, Aria Becker. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Mildred L. Keiser and Bernice F. Rittle.
Services and inurnment will be held at the convenience of the family. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Contributions may be made to St. Jacob's Kimmerlings Church Organ Fund, 1 St. Jacob's Drive, Lebanon, PA 17046, or the Cornwall Manor Benevolent Fund, 1 Boyd Street, Cornwall, PA 17016, in her memory. Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory, Annville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020