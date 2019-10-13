Services
C S Eckenroth Home For Funerals
209 E Main St
Terre Hill, PA 17581
(717) 445-5122
Viewing
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Farm Crest Chapel at Fairmount Homes
1100 Farm Crest Road
Ephrata, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Bowmansville Mennonite Church
913 Oaklyn Drive
Narvon, PA
View Map
Pauline M. Kurtz Obituary
Pauline M. Kurtz

Reinholds - Pauline M. Kurtz, 49, of Reinholds, passed away at home on Saturday, October 12, 2019.

Born in Lebanon, she was the daughter of Lena N. Martin Kurtz of Reinholds, and the late Paul H. Kurtz.

Pauline attended the Bowmansville Mennonite Church, Weaverland Conference.

Surviving besides her mother are five sisters, Lois wife of Clair Hoover of Morgantown, Ellen wife of Galen Martin of Reinholds, Joyce wife of Allen Leinbach of Unity, WI, Lena Mae Kurtz of Morgantown, and Esther wife of Marlin Weaver of Unity, WI. She was preceded in death by a sister Grace M. Kurtz and by a nephew.

A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, October 17, at 2:00 P.M. at the Bowmansville Mennonite Church, 913 Oaklyn Drive, Narvon, with Bishop Leon S. Zimmerman officiating. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. A viewing will be held on Wednesday evening from 5:00 to 8:00 P.M. in the Farm Crest Chapel at Fairmount Homes, 1100 Farm Crest Road, Ephrata. Kindly omit flowers. Arrangements by the Eckenroth Funeral Home, Terre Hill, PA
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019
