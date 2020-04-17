|
Pauline M. (Long) Shepler
Womelsdorf - Pauline M. (Long) Shepler, 94, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020 at the Reading Hosptial. She was the wife of the late Robert R. Shepler, who died Aug. 8, 1999.
Pauline, a daughter of the late George A. and Mayme (Zimmerman) Long, was born in Womelsdorf. She is survived by two sons, Thomas J. Shepler, Richland, and James T. Shepler, Womelsdorf; a daughter, Audrey J. Mowrer, Richland; and three grandchildren, Sharon Mowrer, Shawn Shepler, husband of Gina, and Kristin, wife of Steve Hoffman. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Jason Mowrer; and a daughter in law, Nichole Shepler; and all of her siblings.
She was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Womelsdorf.
She was a 1943 graduate of Womelsdorf High School and retired in 1991 from Ocello, having previously worked for Linden Manufacturing and Vogue Wear.
Pauline was a charter member of Womelsdorf VFW Post 6558, Marion Twp. Senior Citizens, and AARP. She enjoyed trips with her family to Ocean City, MD, Niagra Falls, Disney, Discovery Cove, Busch Gardens, and North and South Carolina. She cherished time with her children and grandchildren.
Burial will be private in Christ Lutheran Cemetery, Stouchsburg. Due to the current events, A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville, is handling arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 300 W. High St., Womelsdorf, PA 19567, or to Four Diamonds, 1249 Cocoa Ave. #115, Hershey, PA 17033.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020