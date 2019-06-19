|
Pearl A. Fetter
Myerstown - Pearl A. Fetter, 88, died Monday, June 17, 2019 at the WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon.
She was the wife of Charles H. Fetter, who died February 1, 1995.
Born in Myerstown on October 1, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Morris and Kathryn (Bollinger) Brown.
Pearl was a member of Myerstown Church of the Brethren. She was also a member of Mt. Zion Fire Co., where she served on the Ladies Auxiliary, participating in activities such as BINGO and banquets. Pearl enjoyed baby-sitting, going to her great-grandchildren's soccer games and other sports activities, and cooking and baking. She was employed at Publix Shirt Co., Myerstown.
Pearl is survived by a daughter, Sandra Tripp, of Myerstown; a son, Ronald Fetter, of Richland; granddaughter, Jodi, wife of Marty Hartranft, of Myerstown; great-grandchildren, Amber and Hunter; sisters, Kathryn, wife of Robert Gibble, of Myerstown, Edna Yoh, of Myerstown, Dorothy, wife of George Nagle, of Myerstown; sister-in-law, Barbara Brown, of Stouchsburg; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a sister, June Swisher; and a brother, Morris Brown.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Myerstown Church of the Brethren, preceded by a viewing beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will be at Covenant/Greenwood Cemetery, Lebanon.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Myerstown Church of the Brethren, 51 W. Stoever Ave., Myerstown, PA 17067.
Grose Funeral Home, Myerstown, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on June 19, 2019