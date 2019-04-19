|
|
Pearl C. Lausch
Myerstown - Pearl C. Lausch, 95, died Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Rile's Home-Aide Haven, Myerstown.
She was the wife of Walter Z. Lausch, who died January 23, 1985.
Born in Mt. Aetna, PA on February 22, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Herman and Mary R. (Rutter) Oswald.
Pearl worked at Mt. Aetna and Publix Shirt Factory, before becoming a full-time homemaker. She was a member of St. John's Church, Mt. Aetna, and the Mt. Aetna Fire Company. Pearl enjoyed sewing; working in the yard; listening to country music; going out to eat, especially for ice cream; and watching game shows.
She is survived by a daughter, Faye Lausch, of Myerstown; a sister, Arlene, wife of Clayton Lausch, of Hummelstown; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Monday, April 22, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Grose Funeral Home, 358 W. Washington Ave., Myerstown, preceded by a viewing beginning at 12 p.m. Interment will be at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Myerstown.
GroseFH.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Apr. 19, 2019