Services
Grose Funeral Home, Inc.
358 W. Washington Ave.
Myerstown, PA 17067
717-866-4233
Viewing
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Grose Funeral Home, Inc.
358 W. Washington Ave.
Myerstown, PA 17067
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Grose Funeral Home, Inc.
358 W. Washington Ave.
Myerstown, PA 17067
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pearl Lausch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pearl C. Lausch


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Pearl C. Lausch Obituary
Pearl C. Lausch

Myerstown - Pearl C. Lausch, 95, died Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Rile's Home-Aide Haven, Myerstown.

She was the wife of Walter Z. Lausch, who died January 23, 1985.

Born in Mt. Aetna, PA on February 22, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Herman and Mary R. (Rutter) Oswald.

Pearl worked at Mt. Aetna and Publix Shirt Factory, before becoming a full-time homemaker. She was a member of St. John's Church, Mt. Aetna, and the Mt. Aetna Fire Company. Pearl enjoyed sewing; working in the yard; listening to country music; going out to eat, especially for ice cream; and watching game shows.

She is survived by a daughter, Faye Lausch, of Myerstown; a sister, Arlene, wife of Clayton Lausch, of Hummelstown; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Monday, April 22, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Grose Funeral Home, 358 W. Washington Ave., Myerstown, preceded by a viewing beginning at 12 p.m. Interment will be at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Myerstown.

GroseFH.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Apr. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now