|
|
Pearl M. Barnett
Robesonia - Pearl M. Barnett, 87, of Robesonia, went to be with her Lord Monday, November 18, 2019 at Stone Ridge Towne Center, Myerstown, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of James C. Barnett, with whom she was married to for 67 years on Nov. 15th.
Pearl, a daughter of the late Franklin and Edna (Adams) Heffner, was born in Maidencreek Twp. In addition to her husband, she is survived by two children, Judy A., wife of Michael Bashore, Myerstown, and Glenn E. Barnett, husband of Hope, Myerstown; a brother, Marvin Heffner, husband of Janet, Sinking Spring; a sister, Mildred, wife of Harold Webber, Wernersville; two granddaughters, Robbi L., wife of Michael Lane, and Faith V., wife of Derek Denunzio; a great grandson, Sean M. Lane; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Carl and Earl Heffner; and a sister, Pauline Gerhart.
She loved to bird watch, do puzzles, cook, and play cards. She also enjoyed flowers and gardening.
She was a member of St. Thomas Church, Bernville.
Services will be held at 10:30 AM, Saturday, Nov. 23rd, at Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville. A viewing will be held from 7-9:00 PM, Friday, and 9:30-10:30 AM, Saturday, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Hain's Church Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019