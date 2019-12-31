|
Peggy A. Strickler
New Oxford - Peggy A. (Klick) Strickler, 82, passed Monday, December 30, 2019, at The Brethren Home Community. She was the wife of W. John Strickler, her husband of 58 years.
Peggy was born August 12, 1937, in Swatara Twp., Dauphin Co., the daughter of the late Robert and Mamie (Mader) Klick.
Peggy was a member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church in New Oxford, and was co-founder of W.J. Strickler Signs. She was an avid card player, was extremely proud of being a homemaker, and she loved decorating her home.
In addition to her husband John, Peggy is survived by two sons, Bryan D. Strickler and his wife Sandra of York Springs, and Dr. Allen G. Strickler of Danville, two grandchildren, Deirdre Chronister and Wade Strickler, two step grandchildren, Kelly Friend and Scott Kosack, and four step great grandchildren, Jayce Strickler, Cassy Friend, James Friend, and Tristan Kosack. She was predeceased by a son, Scott P. Strickler, and five brothers and sisters.
Funeral services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 200 Lincoln Way East, New Oxford, PA 17350, or to the of Greater PA, a disease Peggy battled for eight years, at 2595 Interstate Dr, Ste 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020