Peggy A. (Hoover) Zapcic
Hershey - Peggy A. (Hoover) Zapcic, 78, passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Spring Creek Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. She was born in Harrisburg on June 15, 1940. She was married to her loving husband, John N. Zapcic, Sr., for 25 years.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by three children and two brothers, William and Robert Hoover.
A Funeral Service will held at Noon on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 25 W. Pine St., Palmyra, PA 17078 with Reverend Samuel Fry officiating. A viewing will be held from 11-12 prior to the service. Burial will follow at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the .
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Apr. 21, 2019