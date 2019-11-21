Services
Hoover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. of Hershey - Hershey
88 Lucy Ave.
Hershey, PA 17033
(717) 533-7700
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Penny Tobias
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Penny Tobias


1955 - 2019
Penny Tobias Obituary
Penny Tobias

Hershey - Penelope "Penny" J. Tobias, 64, of Hershey, passed away on November 18, 2019 in the Hershey Medical Center. She was born July 5, 1955 in Lebanon, a daughter of the late Lawrence and Elizabeth (Hess) Tobias.

Penny worked at the Turkey Hill Store on Hersheypark Drive in Hershey.

Surviving is her daughter, Tabitha, wife of Douglas Hummer of Hershey; grandchildren, Carson & Kylie Hummer; her companion of 25 years, William Hallager and her sister, Lori Tobias Christiansen and husband, Chan, of Oregon.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 10-11AM , followed by a memorial service at 11AM in the Hoover Funeral Home & Crematory of Hershey.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to either: , P.O. Box 897, Hershey PA 17033 or the Humane Society of Greater Harrisburg Area, 7790 Grayson Road, Harrisburg PA 17111.

Share condolences at www.hooverfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019
