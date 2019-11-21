|
Penny Tobias
Hershey - Penelope "Penny" J. Tobias, 64, of Hershey, passed away on November 18, 2019 in the Hershey Medical Center. She was born July 5, 1955 in Lebanon, a daughter of the late Lawrence and Elizabeth (Hess) Tobias.
Penny worked at the Turkey Hill Store on Hersheypark Drive in Hershey.
Surviving is her daughter, Tabitha, wife of Douglas Hummer of Hershey; grandchildren, Carson & Kylie Hummer; her companion of 25 years, William Hallager and her sister, Lori Tobias Christiansen and husband, Chan, of Oregon.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 10-11AM , followed by a memorial service at 11AM in the Hoover Funeral Home & Crematory of Hershey.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to either: , P.O. Box 897, Hershey PA 17033 or the Humane Society of Greater Harrisburg Area, 7790 Grayson Road, Harrisburg PA 17111.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019