|
|
Peter B. Kelly, Jr.
Lebanon - Peter B. Kelly, Jr., 37, of Lebanon, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020.
Born in West Chester on August 13, 1982, he was the son of Peter B. Kelly Sr. of Middletown and Karen L. Strong Joseph wife of James M. of Lebanon.
Peter worked for MSC Industrial Supply, Jonestown, and previously for Henry Molded Products, Lebanon. He was a 2001 graduate of Lower Dauphin High School; and had studied computer networking at HACC Lebanon Campus. A devoted father and hard-working man, nothing meant more to Peter then caring for his son.
In addition to his parents, Peter is survived by his son, Logan B. Kelly of Jonestown; two brothers, Ryan M. Kelly of Palmyra and Evan P. Kelly of Lebanon; and a niece, Avery R. Teahl of Palmyra.
Celebration of life services will be held at a later date.
Trefz & Bowser Funeral Home, Inc., 114 West Main Street, Hummelstown, is handling the arrangements.
Online condolences may be shared at www.trefzandbowser.com.
In lieu of flowers, contributions for Peter's son, Logan, may be made payable to "James M. Joseph", and sent to 39 Colonial Drive, Jonestown, PA 17038.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020