Peter F. Poloney
Annville - Peter F Poloney of Annville passed away peacefully on December 23rd.
Peter is survived by his seven children: Vincent, Patrick and his wife Terri, Annie and her husband Dave, Teresa and her husband Jim, Alice and her husband Charlie, Mary and her husband Jim, and Helene and her husband Dave. He is also survived by 25 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, two great-grandchildren on the way, and many, many nieces, nephews, and cousins. His wife of nearly sixty-seven years, Patricia, preceded him in death in September, as well as his eight brothers and sisters and parents. Family meant the most to Peter and that was not just his immediate family. Peter and his wife Patricia welcomed many, many people into their home whether they were relatives or not. He was a giving man who was always happy to welcome guests along to spend time with his family. He greatly enjoyed fishing and crabbing on his boat, time with his children and grandchildren and his wife, and tinkering in his workshop.
In his early years after being honorably discharged from the Army after World War II, Peter worked in the Free Library of Philadelphia for several years where he met his wife Patricia. They moved for a short time to Washington DC, then Peter move to Annville with his wife Patricia where he worked for Lebanon Valley Offset for 34 years. He raised his family to appreciate the outdoors, gardening, classical music, BBQ dinners in the summer time, sunsets on the bay, and his Lithuanian heritage. He especially loved all of the holidays including Christmas and Halloween, taking his kids to go see fireworks, and never missing a vacation at the beach, where he always invited friends to come along with him. He was a hard-working man who always put his family first. He will be greatly missed.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 10:30AM at St. Paul the Apostle Church, 125 Spruce Street, Annville. Burial will take place at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. There will be a visitation on Thursday morning from 9:30AM till 10:30AM at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 125 South Spruce Street, Annville, PA 17003
Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. are in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019