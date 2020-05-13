|
|
Peter J. Seabold
Lebanon - Peter James Seabold, 68, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020 at home. He was the husband of Barbara Ann (Newmaster) Seabold.
Born in Lebanon on May 19, 1951, Pete was a son of Sara Jean (Seubert) Seabold and the late John Robert Seabold. He worked for Gibbles Paint Store and Fritz Leiss Carpet for many years. Pete enjoyed classic Mopars.
In addition to his wife and mother, Pete is survived by a daughter, Stephanie Puchalsky, wife of Jason; two stepchildren, Jennifer and Jason Morris; a grandson, Jace Puchalsky; five step-grandchildren, Samantha Morris, Miranda Grimes, Kaine Morris, Cassandra Graves, and Alexus Morris; two step-great grandchildren, Ahri Grimes and Emerson Morris; a brother, Timothy Seabold, husband of Giselle; and a sister, Bonita Santana, wife of Angelo.
Funeral services will be held privately. Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. has been entrusted with arrangements. Please share your memories with the family at our online guest book at thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from May 13 to May 14, 2020