Peter R. Grandi
Myerstown - Peter R. Grandi, 68, of Myerstown, passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at his home. He was the husband of Baohong Grace Tai Grandi and the late Debra L. Moyer Grandi.
Born in Lebanon on December 21, 1950, he was the son of Peter J. Grandi, Jr., of Lebanon and the late Mary E. Snyder Smith. Pete retired from Day & Zimmerman in Lancaster where he was the Director of Tooling and Warehousing. He attended the Lebanon Area Evangelical Free Church in Jonestown. He enjoyed riding his Harley and he was a great baseball coach. Pete especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, and he will always be remembered as being strong in his faith and his testimony.
In addition to his wife, his father and his stepmother Sylvania Grandi, he is survived by his sons Matthew J. and his wife Rebecca of Hustontown, Michael P. and his wife Alecia of Naples, FL and James A. and his wife Courtney of Hummelstown; daughter Lisa M. wife of Chris Tamburinno of Lake Balboa, CA; nine grandchildren; brothers Joseph Grandi of Cornwall and Steve Smith of Mt. Zion; sisters Faye Whary of Palmyra and Barbara Grandi of Lebanon.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019, at 12 noon at the Lebanon Areal Evangelical Free Church, 600 Shepherd St., Jonestown. There will be no viewing, but a visitation will be held one hour prior to the start of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Feb. 20, 2019